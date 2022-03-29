Black police tent at site of major serious incident in popular Doncaster park

Hexthorpe Flatts park has been cordoned off, with police, ambulance and fire crews all reported at the scene this morning.

Numerous residents have reported a heavy police presence in the popular park, with large swathes of it cordoned off by police tape.

The black investigation tent is understood to be near to the Urban Road entrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from Hexthorpe Flatts park show police guarding the scene, with an investigation tent in place at the scene.