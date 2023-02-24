Man taken to hospital after 'medical emergency' closes major Doncaster road
Police have confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital after a ‘medical emergency’ closed a major Doncaster road in both directions earlier today.
South Yorkshire Police and paramedics were called to Balby Road earlier today following the incident.
Both carriageways of the A630 were closed as emergency services dealt with the man.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are on scene following a collision on Balby Road, Doncaster.
"We believe the driver suffered a medical episode and he’s now been taken to hospital.”
Motorists were advised to avoid the area as queues built up and the road was cordoned off, with cars and buses diverted.
Doncaster Council said the route had been shut due to a ‘medical emergency’ but re-opened to traffic at around 1pm.
Eyewitnesses reported a large number of police cars and ambulances at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly before noon.