News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police and paramedics at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a serious emergency incident on one of Doncaster’s key routes this lunchtime.

By Darren Burke
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:00pm

Emergency services have flocked to Balby Road with unconfirmed reports that parts of the road have been sealed off by police.

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulance at the scene, with delays and disruption to traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and it is understood there are delays to bus services.

Police are dealing with a serious incident on Balby Road.
Most Popular

We have asked police for details.

PoliceDoncaster road PoliceDoncasterEmergency servicesMotorists