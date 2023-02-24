Police and paramedics at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road
Police and paramedics are at the scene of a serious emergency incident on one of Doncaster’s key routes this lunchtime.
By Darren Burke
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:00pm
Emergency services have flocked to Balby Road with unconfirmed reports that parts of the road have been sealed off by police.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulance at the scene, with delays and disruption to traffic.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and it is understood there are delays to bus services.
We have asked police for details.