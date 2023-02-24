Police and paramedics at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road

Emergency services have flocked to Balby Road with unconfirmed reports that parts of the road have been sealed off by police.

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars and ambulance at the scene, with delays and disruption to traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and it is understood there are delays to bus services.

Police are dealing with a serious incident on Balby Road.