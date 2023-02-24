News you can trust since 1925
'Medical emergency' shuts major Doncaster road in both directions this lunchtime

One of Doncaster’s major roads has been closed in both directions due to a ‘medical emergency’ this lunchtime.

By Darren Burke
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:29pm

Numerous police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident on the A630 Balby Road in Balby.

In an update on the ongoing situation, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Due to a medical emergency, Balby Road is currently closed in both directions.

"Please find alternative routes if possible.”

Balby Road has been closed in both directions.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of this morning’s incident.

DoncasterDoncaster CouncilSouth Yorkshire Police