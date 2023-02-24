'Medical emergency' shuts major Doncaster road in both directions this lunchtime
One of Doncaster’s major roads has been closed in both directions due to a ‘medical emergency’ this lunchtime.
By Darren Burke
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:29pm
Numerous police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident on the A630 Balby Road in Balby.
In an update on the ongoing situation, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Due to a medical emergency, Balby Road is currently closed in both directions.
"Please find alternative routes if possible.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of this morning’s incident.