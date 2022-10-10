Man and woman arrested after man is stabbed at Doncaster city centre block of flats

A cordon was put in place at Cusworth House after a stabbing.

The 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were held following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Cusworth House at around 3.55pm following reports a man in his 40s had suffered a suspected slash wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital to receive treatment, his condition is described as stable.

The pair have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are both currently in police custody.

The incident was part of a series of knife related incidents in Doncaster over the weekend.

A woman was arrested at Doncaster railway station after threating staff with a knife.