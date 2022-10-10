Man and woman arrested after man is stabbed at Doncaster city centre block of flats
A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a Doncaster city centre block of flats.
The 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were held following the incident on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Cusworth House at around 3.55pm following reports a man in his 40s had suffered a suspected slash wound to his leg.
He was taken to hospital to receive treatment, his condition is described as stable.
The pair have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are both currently in police custody.
The incident was part of a series of knife related incidents in Doncaster over the weekend.
A woman was arrested at Doncaster railway station after threating staff with a knife.
While in a separate incident, a 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds when he was assaulted by an unknown man in an alleyway between Victoria Road and King Edward Road in Balby, at around 2am on Saturday.