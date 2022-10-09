Man, 21, suffered multiple puncture wounds in early morning stabbing in Doncaster
Police are investigating a reported assault that happened in the Balby area of Doncaster in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 8 October).
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:49 pm
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:50 pm
It is understood that a 21-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man in an alleyway between Victoria Road and King Edward Road in Balby, at around 2am.
He suffered multiple puncture wounds and he is currently in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101.