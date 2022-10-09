Woman in possession of knife arrested at Doncaster Station after threatening staff
British Transport Police have arrested a woman who was reportedly in possession of a knife at Doncaster Station.
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:58 pm
It is reported that the woman was allegedly threatening station staff with the weapon, which is part of the reason police were quick to arrest her.
Officers soon realised she was also wanted by South Yorkshire Police in relation to other offences.
She has been charged by police and remanded to custody, where she awaits an appearance at Magistrates Court.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.