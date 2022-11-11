'Gunman' shot by police in Doncaster street back in hospital for treatment

The 27-year-old was arrested earlier this week after he was shot by a police marksman in Rockingham Road, Wheatley following reports of man with a gun in Raja’s Lifestyle Express store.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment on Monday but later released and then arrested and taken into custody.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A police firearm was discharged and a 27-year-old man suffered an injury that required hospital treatment.

The 27-year-old was shot by police in Rockingham Road on Monday morning.

"He was released the same day and brought into police custody, after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

“He has since been returned to hospital for further medical treatment but remains under arrest.”

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt said: “Our investigation into this incident continues and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they progress their independent investigation.

“We know that the public will rightly want to know what’s happening after such a shocking incident and I want to reassure you that while our enquiries are ongoing, an individual remains under arrest albeit he is currently in hospital.”

The IOPC has confirmed that an independent investigation will take place.

Police flocked to the street at around 9am on Monday following reports of a man with a gun on the premises.