Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Doncaster street

Officers were called just before 9am this morning to the Raja shop on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, following reports of a man armed with a gun.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital after being injured following a firearms discharge.

“An investigation is on-going and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

Police have descended on the Raja store in Rockingham Road, Wheatley this morning.

“We will issue any further updates as soon as we can.”

Numerous residents had reported hearing shots fired while others say they saw a man outside the shop – which is on the corner of Lowther Road – surrounded and pinned to the ground by officers.

The street has been cordoned off with numerous police vehicles at the scene.

One said: “I went outside and numerous people were gathering on the street.

