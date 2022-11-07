Pictures and videos emerge of sealed off Doncaster street amid reports of shooting

Rockingham Road in Wheatley has been cordoned off with heavy police activity at the scene.

Several residents have reported hearing shots fired – both last night and this morning, although it is not clear if the two incidents are connected and at this stage, police have not released any details.

Numerous witnesses have reported police vehicles racing to the scene at around 9 to 9.30am with many sirens also heard in the area.

Police have sealed off Rockingham Road and Lowther Road in Wheatley this morning.

The police activity is understood to centre on a shop on the corner of Rockingham Road and Lowther Road.

One said: “I woke up when the emergency services arrived.

"I went outside and numerous people were gathering on the street.

"My neighbours reported hearing gun shots last night and loud bangs.

"We can’t see clearly as the road ahead is cordoned off.”