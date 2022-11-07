Doncaster street sealed off by police after reports of gunshots this morning
A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police this morning following unconfirmed reports of gunshots.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 9:43am
Residents say Rockingham Road in Wheatley has been cordoned off following a serious emergency incident around 9am this morning.
Numerous police vehicles are said to be at the scene, according to eyewitnesses.
One resident reported hearing gunshots in the area shortly before officers arrived.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on this breaking news incident and will bring you more as details come in.