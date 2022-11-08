Watch: Dramatic moment police detain 'gunman' after Doncaster shooting

Video footage captured the moment armed police swooped on Raja’s Lifestyle Express corner shop in Rockingham Road, Wheatley yesterday morning after reports of a man with a gun on the premises.

The clip shows two armed officers standing over the 27-year-old supsect and ordering him not to move following the incident at around 9am yesterday.

The man laid on the ground can be heard moaning and crying out in pain as the officers stand over him, guns trained on him.

Police surround the suspected gunman after a shooting incident in Rockingham Road. (Photo/Video: Marcus Faith).

Further footage shows a number of officers racing to the scene and throwing a cordon around the shop, which is on the corner of Lowther Road.

Yesterday, police said the man had been discharged from hospital and taken into custody with Rockingham Road sealed off throughout yesterday.

He is still in custody arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers launched an investigation yesterday morning after a call was received just before 9am to reports of a man armed with a gun inside the shop.

Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was discharged, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

No other members of the public, or police officers, were injured.

Following a referral, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed that an independent investigation will take place.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: “A number of officers and investigators at the IOPC have remained at the scene for some time carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and a man will now be spoken to in custody.

“We’ll have a number of officers at the scene as we continue to co-operate fully and support the IOPC, who have now announced an independent investigation.

“We know a lot of the community are shocked by this morning’s incident, but I’d like to continue to stress that we’re working alongside the IOPC to unpick exactly what happened.”