Man shot by police in Doncaster released from hospital and taken into custody

Police say the 27-year-old man injured in the shooting at the Lifestyle Express store on Rockingham Road was discharged from hospital this afternoon.

But he is now in custody arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers launched an investigation this morning after a call was received just before 9am to reports of a man armed with a gun inside the shop.

Rockingham Road in Wheatley remains sealed off tonight after a gunman was shot by a police marksman.

Armed officers were sent to the scene and a police firearm was discharged.

No other members of the public, or police officers, were injured.

Following a referral, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now confirmed that an independent investigation will take place.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: “A number of officers and investigators at the IOPC have remained at the scene for some time today carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and a man will now be spoken to in custody.

“We’ll have a number of officers at the scene into the evening as we continue to co-operate fully and support the IOPC, who have now announced an independent investigation.

“We know a lot of the community are shocked by this morning’s incident, but I’d like to continue to stress that we’re working alongside the IOPC to unpick exactly what happened.”