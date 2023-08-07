Four arrested after two shooting incidents and arson attack in Doncaster street

Officers investigating a string of incidents outside a property in Milton Road, Carcroft last week swooped on houses across Doncaster this morning.

The arrests follow a series of incidents which took place between Thursday 27 July and Saturday 5 August on the street in which shots were fired on two occasions, and a motorhome set alight on the later date. Nobody was injured in any of the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have carried out a series of warrants across the Bentley, Hyde Park and Highfields areas of Doncaster this morning, and four men, aged between 18 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and firearms offences. They remain in police custody.”

Police have carried out a number of raids in Doncaster this morning.

Earlier, residents in Highfields reported armed police raiding a number of properties in the village, with the police helicopter, dogs and drones also in attendance.

The spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/140635/23 when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/