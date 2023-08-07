'Armed' police raid houses in Doncaster village in major emergency operation
‘Armed’ police have swooped on a Doncaster village today as police carry out a major investigation in the area.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Residents in Highfields say officers have flooded streets in the village, with armed officers and police dogs reportedly in attendance at a numbe of properties throughout this morning and into this afternoon.
Other eye witnesses have reported the police helicopter in the skies above the area with drones also reported to be being flown over the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.