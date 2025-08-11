Video: Huge fire erupts outside Doncaster shops as car bursts into flames

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
A huge fire has erupted outside shops in Doncaster this morning after a vehicle reportedly burst into flames.

Emergency services have been called to High Street in Dunsville following the blaze outside a pharmacy near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.

Eyewitnesses at the scene have reported a vehicle ablaze outside the premises.

The drama comes after a fire at Morrisons’ petrol station on Saturday and a fire at Doncaster Rovers training ground yesterday.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueDoncaster RoversMorrisons
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice