Video: Huge fire erupts outside Doncaster shops as car bursts into flames
A huge fire has erupted outside shops in Doncaster this morning after a vehicle reportedly burst into flames.
Emergency services have been called to High Street in Dunsville following the blaze outside a pharmacy near to the junction with St Mary’s Road.
Eyewitnesses at the scene have reported a vehicle ablaze outside the premises.
The drama comes after a fire at Morrisons’ petrol station on Saturday and a fire at Doncaster Rovers training ground yesterday.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for details.