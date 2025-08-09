Video: One person in hospital after Doncaster Morrisons petrol station inferno

One person is in hospital after a huge blaze engulfed a Doncaster supermarket petrol station in smoke and flames.

Emergency services were called to the Morrisons filling station in York Road shortly before 10.30am this morning.

Police have now given an update on the drama – and revealed that a person was taken to hospital following the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.23am this morning (9 August) to assist the fire service following a report of a vehicle on fire at a petrol station in York Road, Doncaster.

A person is in hospital following the blaze at the Morrisons petrol station. (Photo: Janice Swatten).

“A road closure was put in place, with the petrol station and the nearby supermarket temporarily evacuated to ensure people's safety.

“The fire has since been extinguished, with all roads reopened and all evacuations lifted.

“One person has been taken to hospital with a minor injury.”

Footage from outside the filling station shows flames underneath the station’s canopy, with huge clouds of black smoke billowing towards the adjoining supermarket.

Shoppers were led to safety in car parks outside the building as the flames raged.

Police and fire crews have been at the scene throughout the morning. with the road leading to the petrol station earlier sealed off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

People were advised to stay away from the area at the height of the flames.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details and we have also contacted Morrisons for comment.

Video courtesy of Janice Swatten.