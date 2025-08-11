Emergency services rushed to a large fire at Doncaster Rovers training ground
Large plumes of black smoke were seen over Cantley, eye witnesses reporting that it is being emitted from a fire at Cantley Park, the training ground for Doncaster Rovers.
A spokesman for the football club said: “We can confirm a fire at the Club Doncaster Elite Performance Centre has been brought under control.
“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended our training base at Cantley Park following the breakout of a fire on Sunday afternoon.
“The blaze centred on a pile of frost sheets which are used to protect the pitches during cold weather but has been dealt with by the attending firefighters.
“Club staff were on site on Sunday evening to assess the situation but we can confirm there has been no damage to the buildings or main training pitches.
“We thank the fire service for their efforts.”