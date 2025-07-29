Legendary Doncaster Cup winning racehorse Trueshan suffers fatal injury

Racecourse bosses have paid tribute after legendary Doncaster Cup winning racehorse Trueshan suffered a fatal injury while racing at Goodwood this afternoon.

He was pulled up after sustaining an injury six furlongs out in today’s Goodwood Cup.

He won the Doncaster Cup at Town Moor in September 2023.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all connections of the legendary stayer Trueshan.

“A truly special racehorse, who brought us so many memories, including the Doncaster Cup 2023.”

The stayer enjoyed one of his finest moments when winning the Goodwood Cup in 2021 and struck in two more Group 1 races when landing the Prix du Cadran later that year and again in 2023.

Trueshan was also regularly one of the main attractions on British Champions Day, at which he won the Long Distance Cup in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

He was trained in Wiltshire by Alan King and was primarily ridden by Hollie Doyle, who struck up a golden relationship with the gelding. She partnered him for 23 of his starts, although Trueshan began his career under her husband Tom Marquand at Nottingham in October 2018.

The BHA's director of equine health and welfare James Given said: "What has happened, unfortunately, is an accident mid-race in a straight line going up the hill. His left-hind pastern broke, which left him in a situation that wasn't recoverable from.

"They were able to get down there and assess him with the vets and they felt there was no option really but to put him down."