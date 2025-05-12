Doncaster supermarket blaze which saw neighbours evacuated blamed on fridge
Heron Foods on Great North Road, Woodlands suffered extensive damage and is likely to be closed for some time following the blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire engines attended a a shop on the Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster after a call was received at 12.56am.
"The fire is believed to have originated in a fridge at the front of the store.
"Firefighters gained access by cutting through roller shutter doors on the building.
"Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.
"Neighbouring flats were evacuated by fire crews and South Yorkshire Police. The incident had been dealt with by 3.05am.”
A post on the shop’s Facebook page said. "We have had a fire through the night and our store will not be opening any time soon - we are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.
"We do have some other great Heron stores around the area so you will not miss a bargain – Heron Foods South Elmsall, Scawthorpe, Asken, Bentley and Doncaster town centre."
In response, Heron Foods South Elmsall wrote: “No one was hurt and everything will be replaced and you’ll be back better than ever!”
Founded in 1979, the chain has nearly 350 stores across the UK.
We have contacted Heron Foods for further details.