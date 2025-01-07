Car ends up in field after early morning road crash in Doncaster
A driver had a lucky escape after their car crashed off the road and into a field in an early morning incident in Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to Scawsby Lane in Doncaster this morning following the incident near to the junction with Town View Avenue on the road which links the A635 in Scawsby with Green Lane and Little Canada.
It is understood the vehicle was not seriously damaged and the driver also escaped without injury.
The road was closed for a short time.
