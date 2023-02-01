'Emergency incident' on key Doncaster road was fatal crash reconstruction, say police
An ‘emergency incident’ on one of Doncaster’s main routes which saw a heavy police presence and saw roads closed off was a reconstruction as part of an investigation into a fatal accident, the force has said.
Eyewitnesses reported numerous police vehicles and junctions cordoned off on Wheatley Hall Road last night.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the incident was part of a probe into the death of Sarah Oliver on the road in a fatal road crash in August last year.
20-year-old Sarah died on August 2 near to the junction with Neale Road following a crash between a BMW 5 series and Seat Ibiza, which saw three other people seriously injured.
Sarah, a passenger in the BMW, died days before celebrations for her 21st birthday.
The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.
Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital.
Video footage from last night shows a number of patrol cars guarding junctions along Wheatley Hall Road, including the entrance to the Churchill Road industrial estate.
Eyewitnesses described ‘loads of police everywhere’ with ‘at least two riot vans and three cop cars’ parked up.
The eyewitness said: “Loads of police everywhere, blocking roads off.
“There were cop cars at the junction where Vets For Pets is.
"Drove by and seen at least two riot vans and three cop cars parked up near the metal fencing at back of Zak’s Cars.”