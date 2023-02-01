News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Emergency incident' on key Doncaster road was fatal crash reconstruction, say police

An ‘emergency incident’ on one of Doncaster’s main routes which saw a heavy police presence and saw roads closed off was a reconstruction as part of an investigation into a fatal accident, the force has said.

By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:01pm

Eyewitnesses reported numerous police vehicles and junctions cordoned off on Wheatley Hall Road last night.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the incident was part of a probe into the death of Sarah Oliver on the road in a fatal road crash in August last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

20-year-old Sarah died on August 2 near to the junction with Neale Road following a crash between a BMW 5 series and Seat Ibiza, which saw three other people seriously injured.

Police were carrying out a reconstruction into a fatal accident which claimed the life of Sarah Oliver, 20, in August last year.
Most Popular

Sarah, a passenger in the BMW, died days before celebrations for her 21st birthday.

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital.

Video footage from last night shows a number of patrol cars guarding junctions along Wheatley Hall Road, including the entrance to the Churchill Road industrial estate.

Eyewitnesses described ‘loads of police everywhere’ with ‘at least two riot vans and three cop cars’ parked up.

The eyewitness said: “Loads of police everywhere, blocking roads off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were cop cars at the junction where Vets For Pets is.

"Drove by and seen at least two riot vans and three cop cars parked up near the metal fencing at back of Zak’s Cars.”

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceBMW