Police seal roads off amid emergency incident on major Doncaster route

Video footage shows a number of patrol cars guarding junctions along Wheatley Hall Road last night.

Eyewitnesses described ‘loads of police everywhere’ with ‘at least two riot vans and three cop cars’ parked up.

However, South Yorkshire Police have not as yet been able to confirm details of the incident, which took place at around between 7.45pm and 8.15pm yesterday.

Parts off Wheatley Hall Road were sealed off by police during an emergency incident last night.

The eyewitness said: “Loads of police everywhere, blocking roads off.

“There were cop cars at the junction where Vets For Pets is.

"Drove by and seen at least two riot vans and three cop cars parked up near the metal fencing at back of Zak’s Cars.”

Footage shows police vehicles guarding the entrance to Churchill Road, which runs into an industrial estate off Wheatley Hall Road.