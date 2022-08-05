Floral tributes as three still in hospital after fatal Doncaster horror road smash

The victim of Tuesday night’s tragedy has been named locally as Sarah Oliver, with her mum and sister paying emotional tributes.

Flowers have begun piling up at the scene of the tragedy on Wheatley Hall Road near to the junction with Neale Road.

South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information about the crash between a BMW 5 series and Seat Ibiza at about 9.40pm, with three other people still seriously ill but in a stable condition in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal road crash in Doncaster where 20-year-old Sarah Oliver died.

Sarah, a passenger in the BMW, died days before celebrations for her 21st birthday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the victim, who has not yet been officially named by officers, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman added: “Her family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers.”

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 949 of 2 August 2022. You can access the online portal here – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/