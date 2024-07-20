Drivers warned of new phase of roadworks starting on major Doncaster route

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in Doncaster have been warned of a new phase of roadworks starting on a major city route.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work – with works due to take place on the A635 Barnsley Road at Scawsby from next week.

Ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now and in the future, a spokesperson said.

The project began in June and is expected to finish in January 2025. It has been planned in collaboration with Doncaster Council.

The roadworks will start from next week.

The spokesperson added: “So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place from next week, to co-inside with the quieter school summer holiday period.

From Wednesday 24 July there will be temporary traffic lights on Barnsley Road, outside Ridgewood School. The lights will move along Barnsley Road in intervals across a five week period, finishing at the junction of Rosedale Road.

Craig Skinner, Operations Manager for NGN, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses.”

For further information contact 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.