Drivers in Doncaster warned of disruption as gas pipe repairs get under way

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, says it is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Doncaster.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday 27 June and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Doncaster Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gas work repairs will take place in Doncaster.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Monday 27 June there will be no left turn from Windmill Balk Lane onto Great North Road. This will be in place for two weeks.

From Monday 4 July there will be four-way temporary traffic lights at the crossroads on Great North Road, at the junctions of Windmill Bank Lane and Green Lane. Along side this there will be no right turn from Great North Road onto Green Lane. These will both be in place for two weeks.

From Monday 18 July there will be rolling temporary traffic lights on Great North Road, starting near the junction of Green Lane to finish at the junction of Balk Lane.

A spokesman said: “We expect these to be in place for approximately three weeks. To finish this section of works, from Monday 1 August there will be a road closure on Balk Lane, at the junction of Great North Road, for one week.”

A signed diversion will be put in place and advance warning signs put in place.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Doncaster.