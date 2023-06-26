Doncaster takeaway's memorial burger night in honour of man who died in police custody

31-year-old Terry Smith died in police custody following an incident in Moorends earlier this month.

Mr Smith was such a ‘legend’ in the village that a local takeaway had already named a burger in his honour prior to his passing.

Now Pizzaland will be selling the Terry burger at £5 each today to help raise funds for his family.

A spokesman said: “In remembrance of Terry Smith, with the permission from family, we are holding a Terry Burger night which was traditionally named after Terry himself – we will be selling these at a discounted price of £5.

“We would like to use this night to be able to send some money to Terry's mum and brother in remembrance and to help towards cost of flowers.

"Every little helps and any donations anyone wants to leave at the shop to go towards it will also be taken round - let's show our support and love for Terry.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Smith since his death, while a number of banners calling for ‘Justice 4 Terry’ have been hung around the village.

A source said that according to village legend, Mr Smith requested his own specially made burger after popping into the takeaway on his way home from the pub one night – and the dish has been on the menu for more than ten years.

According to the Pizza Land website, the Terry Burger is a chicken and beef burger with cheese and kebab meat served with salad and sauce in a bun – the dish he specially requested several years ago.