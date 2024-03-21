Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor Ros Jones revealed earlier today that a deal has been struck between the authority and landowners Peel – with the search for an operator ongoing as the airport moves another step closer to re-opening.

You can read the mayor's announcement in full HERE

MPs and Doncaster Chamber have welcomed the news – and scores of locals have also lined up to congratulate the mayor on sealing the deal.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has taken another major step towards re-opening.

"Well done Ros Jones, that's fantastic news for Doncaster. Nice to see your hard work and determination pay off,” said one.

Another posted: “Amazing news we'll done. Finally.”

"The best news ever!,” wrote another.

“Fabulous news - onwards and upwards!,” shared another while another wrote: “Fantastic news for the city - well done Ros and Doncaster Council.”

“Brilliant positive news, well done to all concerned with making this happen,” shared another while another posted: “Well done Ros you and all the team. I know just how much it means to you and how hard you have all worked. Fab news.”

Airport owners Peel announced the bombshell news of the airport’s closure in the summer of 2022.

Opened in 2005 on the site of the former RAF Finningley air base, Peel announced the decision to close it after just 17 years, with the last flight landing in November 2022.