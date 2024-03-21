Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Major announcement as mayor reveals lease is signed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's the first step in the process to see the return of planes to the city's skies – and the next is to appoint an operator later in the spring.

The 125-year lease will help to ensure the future of the airport site with an ambition to return planes to the skies from the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows over a year of detailed and complex negotiations with landowners the Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The lease agreement is the first stage in the process to reopen the airport. The next stage is the appointment of an airport operator to manage the operational airport.

“This is a significant day in our ambition to reopen the airport as the lease has been signed,” said Mayor Jones.

“I was determined to find a way to secure the future of aviation in Doncaster and this agreement helps us along the way to reopening our airport and seeing planes taking off once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a major step in the reopening process. The next is appointing an operator and investor who will manage and develop the airport. This process is well underway and I am optimistic that I can announce a partnership later in the spring.

“I would like to personally thank council officers who have worked tirelessly with great dedication, insight, determination and skill to get us to where we are today. This has been no mean feat. Let’s look forward to the future with an airport that will help boost the economic and growth fortunes of our city, South Yorkshire and the north.

“I would also like to thank my fellow South Yorkshire Leaders for backing the efforts of me and this council to save and reopen our airport. This airport is for the whole of South Yorkshire.”

The lease signing forms part of the South Yorkshire Airport City programme which City of Doncaster Council put in place dedicated to working towards reopening the airport. The programme covers all the technical, legal, procurement and financial work necessary to progress securing the site and preparing essential requirements ahead of a partnership with an operator.