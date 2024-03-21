Doncaster Sheffield Airport: MPs express delight after 125-year lease deal signed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor Ros Jones announced earlier that the authority has reached agreement with landowners Peel – with work now ongoing to find an operator so planes can return to the skies above the city.

In a joint statement from Dame Rosie Winterton (Labour, Doncaster Central) and Ed Miliband (Labour, Doncaster North) said: “We are delighted to share the news with our constituents that a new lease for Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been signed.

Doncaster's three MPs have welcomed the news that a lease has been signed for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We welcome this news and would like to express our profound thanks to Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and her team, including the Strategic Lead for the airport, Christian Foster, whose work has been invaluable.

"Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, and their respective offices, have worked tirelessly for over a year in order to get us to this point.

“A lot of effort has gone in behind-the-scenes to secure this lease.

"We know that Doncaster residents have been eager to be updated on the progress of these negotiations.

"It is right that the Mayors have allowed discussions to progress in private, which has ensured confidential negotiations have been able to be concluded and allows us to bring this great news to you today.

"What has mattered all the way along to us and to Ros and Oliver is actually getting the job done.

“This was a local achievement by our mayors who, despite receiving little support from central Government, were able to successfully advocate for our region and take a really important step towards our airport being reopened to the public.

"Once again, we thank the whole team for their joint efforts which has seen this through. A terrific accomplishment, made possible by local politicians working together.”

In a brief statement, posted on Facebook, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher described the announcement as “wonderful news” and added: “The lease has now been agreed and signed by Peel and Doncaster Council.