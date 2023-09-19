News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster set for another Royal engagement as Princess Anne due to visit today

Doncaster is set for another Royal engagement with the Princess Royal due to visit today.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Princess Anne is due to tour Doncaster Royal Infirmary in her role as patron of the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal Family has announced.

It comes days after her brother King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Doncaster Racecourse to watch this year’s St Leger, with the regal couple cheering on their horse Desert Hero in the big race.

It was their second visit to Doncaster in less than a year after coming to Doncaster last November to confer city status in a special ceremony at the Mansion House.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is due to visit Doncaster today.Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is due to visit Doncaster today.
The Princess Royal has been a regular visitor to Doncaster over the years and her visit to South Yorkshire will also include a trip Sheffield ice cream makers Our Cow Molly.

Her visit comes with the crumbling hospital firmly in the spotlight after it was rejected for Government cash earlier this year and a number of recent roof collapses.

