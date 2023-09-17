Watch more videos on Shots!

The King’s horse, Desert Hero, was 5/1 to win the race and finished third behind winner Continuous.

The two royals shook hands with and spoke with some of the racegoers as they arrived, around an hour before the big race at 3.35pm.

King Charles' horse was bred and left for him by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Trainer William Haggas, responsible for the 3-year-old colt, earlier told QIPCO British Champions Series: "Desert Hero winning would mean the world to everyone in our industry.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with racing adviser John Warren (right) watch the action during the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"We have been fortunate for so long to have such stoic Royal patronage, and anything that can enhance that will be good. As much as we all want to win, I think even connections of the other runners would enjoy a victory for the King and the Queen."

The King and Queen travelled down from Scotland to be at the races, hoping to win a Classic for the first time since Queen Elizabeth claimed the St Leger in 1977.

The King was also in attendance to say farewell to legendary jockey Frankie Dettori with the St Leger being his final Classic race he rides in before retiring.