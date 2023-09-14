Patients and staff escape injury in latest Doncaster Royal Infirmary ceiling collapse

Watch more videos on Shots!

In the latest incident, a tile fell in the East Ward Block – the main unit at the Armthorpe Road hospital – and comes just days after a huge chunk of plaster crashed to the floor scattering debris in another part of the ageing building.

The latest incident will pile pressure on the Government who turned Doncaster down for a new hospital earlier this year.

However, it has emerged that the building is free of RAAC – the building product which has caused hundreds of schools to shut across the country over safety fears.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been hit by another roof collapse.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “In a recent incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a tile has dislodged and fallen from the ceiling in a corridor at the top of the East Ward Block, the main tower building at the hospital.

"Thankfully nobody was harmed.

"The site has been assessed for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), with none present.

"Several tiles have been removed, and colleagues are assessing the ceiling, just to make sure there are no underlying issues, and in the meantime, props will be put in place as an additional safety measure.

"Once again, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges associated with operating within an aging site, with infrastructure which dates back to the 1930s and 1960s.”

Last month, Mayor Ros Jones stepped up pressure on the Government for a new hospital for the city after another collapse.

Earlier this year, the Government rejected plans for a brand new £1.37billion hospital for Doncaster.

The mayor and Sally Jameson, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the Doncaster Central constituency, have created a petition demanding a new hospital, which you can sign HERE

The ceiling collapse is the latest in a long-line of problems at the ageing hospital with plans for a brand new hospital at the waterfront site next to Doncaster College.

There are also around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs across the estate, with an estimated value of £118m.