Doncaster Remembrance Sunday parade and memorial to return after Covid lockdown
Doncaster’s annual Remembrance Sunday memorial and parade will return this year following the coronavirus lockdown.
Last year, there was no official service at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe or the following service at Doncaster Minster due to pandemic restrictions.
However, a number of people still gathered to pay their respects at the war memorial at 11am on Remembrance Sunday.
This year, both the traditional poppy wreath laying ceremony and will silence will return, followed by a parade through the town centre for a Service of Remembrance at the Minster from approximately 11.45am.
Other towns and villages across Doncaster will also be staging their own traditional memorial events, with visitors urged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Last year, the Royal British Legion urged people to watch the service in London on television or hold a two minute silence on their doorsteps.
The exact time of the start of the church service will depend on the arrival at the Minster of parade representatives.