Doncaster man backs XL Bully ban after beloved pet mauled to death by killer dog

Nine-year-old Jack Russel-Cocker Spaniel cross Izzy was savaged to death in a brutal 20 minute attack by an XL Bully in Scawthorpe – and her devastated owner Lee Parkin has backed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has said the breed will be banned.

There have been a string of attacks by XL Bully dogs in Doncaster in recent months, with a mum suffering life changing injuries after being mauled while a young boy was also left seriously injured after being attacked.

Mr Parkin told the i newspaper that the attack in December last year had “broken his heart” and left him with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Doncaster dog lover Lee Parkin is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his beloved dog Izzy who was savaged by an XL Bully.

The 49-year-old was walking with Izzy and his daughter’s dog Roxy, near his home when the bully, which was roaming free without a leash – became “fixated” on Izzy.

“It got her between her front legs, got his front paws around her so she couldn’t move, and grabbed hold of her at the back of the neck,” he said.

“As soon as it got hold of her, I knew she was going to die, it basically was shaking her like a rag doll.”

Mr Parkin said he tried to fight off the dog by punching and hitting it and even twisting his thumb in the dog’s eye socket, but he became exhausted in the process.

The attack lasted 20 minutes and three other men – including the dog’s owner – had to step in to stop the attack. But they were unable to save Izzy, who later died in Mr Parkin’s arms.

“I don’t see where these dogs belong in society to be fair,” he said. “I get that there are good owners and bad owners, but the problem with [XL bully] dogs is that I was hitting it for 20 minutes with all I had and it didn’t do anything.

“So that, to me, is a danger to society – that these dogs are around.”

The owners of the dog involved in he attack were cautioned by police and told to attend a dog awareness course, but the dog was not put down, Mr Parkin said.

He no longer takes long walks with his other dogs, or ventures out on long cycling trips because of the number of XL bullies in his local area of Scawthorpe, he said.

“[The attack] broke my heart. If I think of Izzy, I get transported to that incident… it’s on a constant loop in my head.”

Mr Parkin has met Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who has backed the ban.

He said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement of a ban on American bully XL dogs.

"This is something I have been campaigning on for months with the police and others since constituents came to me in deep distress about their personal experiences, including just yesterday when I met Katie who was recently attacked by an XL bully in the constituency.

“I am sorry it has taken so long for the ban to happen. It needs to now be put in place as soon as possible.

“I want to thank all of the constituents who have been in touch. This cannot take away the injuries and loss but it can help prevent future tragedies.”

Doncaster councillor Leanne Hempshall, who represents the Roman Ridge ward, is calling for further legislation.

She said: “We need to go further and look at bringing back dog licenses, especially for particularly large breeds, or perhaps a kind of theory test to own one of these dogs to promote more responsible owners.

"Most important is a change in law on dog on dog attacks. It is no surprise that Lee is still traumatised and is now receiving counselling.”

“While ever these dogs walk the streets of Doncaster is anyone or anything safe?”

