Armed police seize dogs after man seriously injured in latest Doncaster attack
Police flooded the St James’ Street Estate area in the city centre yesterday afternoon after the 20-year-old was attacked as he tried to seperate two XL Bully dogs which were fighting.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is under way.
A spokesman said: “We were called to Rowland Place, Doncaster, at around 2.45pm yesterday (6 September) following reports of a dog attacking a man.
“It is reported that two dogs were fighting at an address in the street, and when a 20-year-old man tried to split them up, he suffered a serious injury which required hospital treatment.
“Armed officers attended and seized two XL Bully dogs from a property on the road.”
“No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.”
It is the latest in a long line of dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months.
In August, two women were taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hexthorpe and came just days after a woman was mauled by a dog as she walked her child in a pushchair in Askern.
The dog involved in the Askern incident was the same breed – the XL Bully – and the breed has been responsible for a growing number of savaging and attacks across the UK in recent years.
Meanwhile, two pet dogs were killed in separate incidents in Dunscroft, with the same animals responsible for both attacks.
In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after being savaged by a dog at a house in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death at a property in Woodlands in 2020.
In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.
A man and his dog were savaged in Wheatley Hills in March while a 12-year-old girl was injured after being mauled by a dog in Moorends.