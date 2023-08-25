Police were called at 2.55pm today (Friday 25 August) to the Buckleigh Crescent area of Hexthorpe following reports that two people had been bitten by a dog, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Photos from the scene show numerous police cars and ambulances parked along both sides of the new build estate.

A brief statement added: “Two women have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Hexthorpe throughout the afternoon.

“Officers are at the scene to contain the dog, believed to be a husky-type cross.”

And it is the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months.

Two dogs were killed in separate incidents in Dunscroft, with the same animals responsible for both attacks.

In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death in Woodlands in 2020.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.