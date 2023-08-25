News you can trust since 1925
Two women are in hospital after being attacked by a dog in a Doncaster street this afternoon – the latest in a long line of recent savagings in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST

Police were called at 2.55pm today (Friday 25 August) to the Buckleigh Crescent area of Hexthorpe following reports that two people had been bitten by a dog, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Photos from the scene show numerous police cars and ambulances parked along both sides of the new build estate.

A brief statement added: “Two women have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Hexthorpe throughout the afternoon.
Emergency services have been at the scene in Hexthorpe throughout the afternoon.
“Officers are at the scene to contain the dog, believed to be a husky-type cross.”

The latest incident comes just days after a mum, 28, was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being savagely attacked by a dog as she pushed a child in a pushchair in Askern.

And it is the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months.

Two dogs were killed in separate incidents in Dunscroft, with the same animals responsible for both attacks.

In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death in Woodlands in 2020.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.

A man and his dog were savaged in Wheatley Hills in March while a 12-year-old girl was injured after being mauled by a dog in Moorends.

