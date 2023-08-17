Mum rushed to hospital as dog mauls her as she walks with child in pushchair in Doncaster

The 28-year-old woman, who is not being named at this stage, was mauled by the XL Bully breed with the air ambulance landing at the scene following the attack in Askern.

Police sealed off the area and firearms officers have now seized the dog responsible for the savaging, the latest in a series of recent dog attacks in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road in Askern around 11am this morning, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

Emergency services flocked to Askern following this morning's attack.

They added: “It is believed that the victim, a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog down the street, while pushing her child in a pram when she was approached by a loose dog.

“The dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed, is alleged to have caused serious injury to the woman’s arms. She has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a stable but serious condition. Firearms and dog officers attended the scene and seized the dog.”

Witnesses have described the attack as ‘shocking’ and one told the Free Press: “It was absolutely awful. The dog was all over her and she was screaming. It just kept going at her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster in recent months.

Two dogs were killed in separate incidents in Dunscroft, with the same animals responsible for both attacks.

In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death in Woodlands in 2020.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.

A man and his dog were savaged in Wheatley Hills in March while a 12-year-old girl was injured after being mauled by a dog in Moorends.