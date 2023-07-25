Dogs which killed beloved pet savaged mine to death too, says angry Doncaster owner

Two year-old poodle cross Daisy suffered horrific injuries and had to be put to sleep after being mauled by two other dogs whilst out for a walk earlier this month.

Now it has emerged that the same dogs also killed another animal in May – leaving her distraught owners devastated after the horrific attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaniel Izzy was savaged in Dunscroft in May - and her owner Kevin Procter has come forward to tell of his horrific ordeal after reading of what happened to Daisy.

Izzy suffered fatal injuries after being savagely mauled by two dogs. We have pixellated the photo to hide some of the most severe injuries.

He said: “Those dogs need confiscating and putting to sleep.

"The attack they carried out on Izzy was horrific. It has left us absolutely heartbroken and me and my wife cried for days afterwards.

"We hope Daisy’s owner gets justice.”

Mr Procter says he was walking with Izzy along Abbey Road in Dunscroft at around 9.15am on May 13 when the attack took place.

He said: “I had just started my walk when it happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two dogs, one a golden labrador crossed with a bullmastiff and an Alsatian cross, as described by the police, came from the alleyway – they just pounded around the corner with no collar, muzzle and no owner.

"They just came towards us unprovoked, my Izzy didn't even bark - she didn't stand a chance.

"I was smashing the dogs on the head with my plastic lead holder and kicking them but they would not relent from devouring my Izzy.

"I could see the dogs had ripped into her side with blood everywhere. I was trying frantically to save her - she was my life and a fantastic companion and she was loved by me and my wife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pet was raced to a nearby vet, but medics described her injuries – including a punctured lung - as “horrendous” and she could not be saved.

"We were heartbroken and we cried for days, I just kept re-living the devastating events,” he said.

Mr Procter says he reported the attack to South Yorkshire Police and was told the owner had been contacted about going on a training course and was told that the pets would only be allowed out with a collar and muzzle under supervision.

He added: “As you can appreciate, all this has traumatised me and my confidence when walking out and about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have opened an investigation into Daisy’s death – the latest in a series of dog savagings in the city in recent months.

A fellow dog walker says people in the village are demanding justice over the deaths of Daisy and Izzy.

She said: “Daisy was immediately rushed to the vets, but despite efforts, they were unable to save her, due to her extensive internal injuries.

“She was only two years old and a sweet, loving dog.

“The communities of Dunscroft and Hatfield are up in arms about this savage killing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “People are now frightened of walking their dogs around the local area, in the fear that these dogs may suddenly appear again and attack.

"Two poor dogs have been viciously killed....will it be a child next?”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into a reported dog attack.

“At around 9.30am on Friday 14 July, it is believed that a couple were walking their dogs in the Broadwater Drive area when two unknown dogs approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The unknown dogs attacked and injured the couple’s dogs, causing injuries. One of the injured dogs sadly had to be put down.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In May, a six year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Highfields while a newborn baby was mauled to death in Woodlands in 2020.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.