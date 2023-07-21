Beloved pet mauled to death as police probe latest horrific Doncaster dog attack

Two year-old poodle cross Daisy suffered horrific injuries and had to be put to sleep after being mauled by two other dogs whilst out for a walk.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is under way – the latest in a series of dog savagings in the city in recent months.

Daisy was being walked in Dunscroft at around 9.30am last Friday morning by her owners along with the couple’s other dog Deano, when the group were set on by two larger dogs.

Two year old Daisy was savaged to death in an horrific mauling in Doncaster.

A fellow dog walker says people in the village are demanding justice for Daisy.

She said: “Daisy was immediately rushed to the vets, but despite efforts, they were unable to save her, due to her extensive internal injuries.

“She was only two years old and a sweet, loving dog.

“The communities of Dunscroft and Hatfield are up in arms about this savage killing.”

There are reports that the same dogs were involved in the death of a spaniel some months previously.

She said: “People are now frightened of walking their dogs around the local area, in the fear that these dogs may suddenly appear again and attack.

"Two poor dogs have been viciously killed....will it be a child next?”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched into a reported dog attack.

“At around 9.30am on Friday 14 July, it is believed that a couple were walking their dogs in the Broadwater Drive area when two unknown dogs approached.

"The unknown dogs attacked and injured the couple’s dogs, causing injuries. One of the injured dogs sadly had to be put down.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.

