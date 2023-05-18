Pictured: Doncaster boy savaged in horror dog attack recovering in hospital

Six year-old Vick Zidko is now recovering from his injuries in hospital after being attacked by the family’s American Staffordshire terrier Diesel at his home in Highfields.

Police said yesterday that Vick had sufferered potentially life changing injuries, but speaking of the horror, his dad Vitalijus is hopeful his son will make a full recovery.

He told the Free Press: “He had a part of his scalp ripped off and some injuries to his back and face, but the doctors made an amazing job and hopefully he will be left only with minor scars.”

Vick Zidko is recovering after being mauled by his family's pet dog.

The horror unfolded at the family's home in South Street last Thursday when the dog, which the family had only recent purchased via Facebook, sunk its jaws into Vick’s head.

His father attempted to wrestle the animal away from his son and was also injured in the incident.

He added: “I don’t want to return to that day, even in my mind.”

The dog has now been destroyed following the attack, which took place at around 7.15pm.

Vick, who has been left heavily bandaged around his head following the mauling, was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is now recovering.

Police have launched a probe into the attack – the latest in a series of people and other pets being savaged by dangerous dogs in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called around 7.15pm on Thursday 11 May following reports that a child had been attacked by a dog on South Street in the Highfields area of Doncaster.

“Officers attended the scene and an American bull terrier breed dog was seized from a property on the road.

“A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information which could help should call 101 quoting incident number 900 of 11 May. You can also contact police through the live chat or online portal which can be accessed here https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/.

The incident is the latest in a series of horrific dog attacks in Doncaster and took just place a short distance away from where a newborn baby was mauled to death in 2020.

Tragic Elon Ellis-Joynes was just 12 days old when he was savaged by cross-breed Alsatian Chow Chow Teddy at the family home in Welfare Road, Woodlands.

The tot suffered 40 puncture wounds during the horror attack, which happened when his mum Abigail Ellis, 28, nipped to the toilet.

Her partner Stephen Joynes, 36, was charged with owning a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control after the horror on September 13 2020 and was jailed for four years after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

In March, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in Bentley while a couple's beloved pet was savaged to death in Thorne.