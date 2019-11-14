Doncaster church which ran cinema for flooded children now seeking to dry out family homes

St Peter’s Church in Bentley has been distributing food, and has even run cinema sessions for children affected by the disaster.

Now it is opening a flood fund to help those affected and is appealing for help drying people’s homes.

Revd Dave Berry, Vicar of St Peter’s, said “Bentley was hit hard by the flooding this week. As one of the poorer communities affected many people are uninsured and worried about the future. St Peter’s Church have had feet on the ground since the flooding started and we continue to be there for our community.

A resident of Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster is helped from a boat after being taken from her ome as flood waters rise from the River Don

“Following requests from local people, we have opened a flood fund to help people replace essential carpets, furniture and white goods lost in the flooding. All the money given will be spent in the local area.

“We want people to know that their parish church hasn’t forgotten them and God hasn’t forgotten them either. We hope that this response to the flooding will help in some small way to get people back on their feet”.

He said the response from the wider Doncaster community had been phenomenal, and there had been donations of cleaning materials, mops and food and water.

He added: “So many people have helped, but McDonalds and Tesco have been particularly generous. The church is also working with other organisations to help the clean up effort and are trying to source pumps, fans and dehumidifiers to help dry out people’s homes.

“If you’re a business that can help us with equipment to dry out people’s homes, call our church mobile on 07490 582750. If you want to make a donation that will be spent on those affected in the Bentley Area, you can give online at stpetersbentley.org/flood