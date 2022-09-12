Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Pictures: Flowers and photos as Doncaster pays respects

Members of the public have spent the weekend signing books of condolence at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and also at Doncaster Minster, where prayers have also been said and candles lit in honour of the monarch who died at Balmoral on Thursday.

A number of floral tributes have been left at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, which has been designated as Doncaster’s official place for floral tributes to the Queen.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, shoppers around the city centre have been met with advertising hoardings displaying pictures of the Queen, including a huge display on the side of the Frenchgate centre.

Floral tributes have been left for the Queen in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flags have been returned to half mast following them being at full mast for the proclamation of King Charles III over the weekend.

And yesterday, racing fans paid tribute at the delayed St Leger meeting.

Photos of Queen Elizabeth have been displayed around Doncaster city centre.

The Frenchgate centre displayed a giant photo of the Queen.

Cast theatre paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.