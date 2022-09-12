Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Pictures: Flowers and photos as Doncaster pays respects
Floral tributes have been laid and books of condolence signed across Doncaster as the city pays its tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the public have spent the weekend signing books of condolence at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and also at Doncaster Minster, where prayers have also been said and candles lit in honour of the monarch who died at Balmoral on Thursday.
A number of floral tributes have been left at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, which has been designated as Doncaster’s official place for floral tributes to the Queen.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, shoppers around the city centre have been met with advertising hoardings displaying pictures of the Queen, including a huge display on the side of the Frenchgate centre.
Most Popular
-
1
Violence, drugs and arson: Former resident lifts lid on life on Doncaster hell-hole estate
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster village in Paddington scarecrow tribute
-
3
Doncaster man shone laser light at overhead police plane “seriously endangering” life
-
4
Quad bikes stolen from Scotland and Wales found by police in Doncaster
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II: Monarch's coffin will not pass through Doncaster as London flight confirmed
Flags have been returned to half mast following them being at full mast for the proclamation of King Charles III over the weekend.
And yesterday, racing fans paid tribute at the delayed St Leger meeting.