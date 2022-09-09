Where you can lay flowers and sign books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II in Doncaster

Members of the public are invited to lay flowers for Her Majesty on the raised flower beds in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Floral tributes left outside the Mansion House – which was the focus for Doncaster’s grieving following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, will also be moved to the area outside Cast theatre and the Civic Offices.

Meanwhile, residents are welcome to sign the Book of Condolence at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM).

A book of condolence has been opened in Doncaster and an official spot for floral tributes has been set up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book is available to sign from 9am - 6pm until the day after the funeral. A date for the funeral will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course.

DGLAM will be open seven days a week for the signing of the Book of Condolence.

However, please note that on the Sunday, the rest of DGLAM will not be open. Visitors will also need to enter the building from the rear entrance to enter the Rail Heritage Centre on the lower ground floor where the Book is being hosted. For full opening times, visit https://www.dglam.org.uk/

The Chamber Road car park will also be open free of charge for people to park up and sign the Book of Condolence, although please be mindful of parking restrictions including disability bays and that car parking is free only for signing the book.

Alternatively, an e-book of condolence is available HERE