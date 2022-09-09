Where you can lay flowers and sign books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II in Doncaster
Doncaster Council has announced details of an official area for people to leave floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in the city centre.
Members of the public are invited to lay flowers for Her Majesty on the raised flower beds in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Floral tributes left outside the Mansion House – which was the focus for Doncaster’s grieving following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, will also be moved to the area outside Cast theatre and the Civic Offices.
Meanwhile, residents are welcome to sign the Book of Condolence at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum (DGLAM).
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse has cancelled Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
-
2
Experts urge Doncaster residents to prepare for an invasion of Ultra-Rats
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Monarch's body could pass through Doncaster ahead of funeral
-
4
St Leger to be run on Sunday from next year as Doncaster race bosses announce overhaul
-
5
Car flips onto its side as collision shuts major road in Doncaster village
The book is available to sign from 9am - 6pm until the day after the funeral. A date for the funeral will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace in due course.
DGLAM will be open seven days a week for the signing of the Book of Condolence.
However, please note that on the Sunday, the rest of DGLAM will not be open. Visitors will also need to enter the building from the rear entrance to enter the Rail Heritage Centre on the lower ground floor where the Book is being hosted. For full opening times, visit https://www.dglam.org.uk/
The Chamber Road car park will also be open free of charge for people to park up and sign the Book of Condolence, although please be mindful of parking restrictions including disability bays and that car parking is free only for signing the book.
Alternatively, an e-book of condolence is available HERE
An online book of condolence is also available on the Royal Family website The Royal Family