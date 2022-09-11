News you can trust since 1925
Eldar Eldarov wins St Leger as racing honours Queen Elizabeth II at Doncaster

Eldar Eldarov won a competitive St Leger Stakes on a sombre afternoon at Doncaster Racecourse which saw racing pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 5:47 pm

Racing returned to Town Moor following a two-day pause of the St Leger Festival and was preceded by a moving tribute to the Queen, two-minute silence and rendition of the national anthem.

A rescheduled nine-race card also saw jockeys wear black armbands.

The Queen, a leading racehorse owner and breeder, won the St Leger in her silver jubilee year of 1977 with homebred filly Dumfermline.

Eldar Eldarov, a 9/2 shot, finished strongly to earn a first Classic win for jockey David Egan. Favourite New London finished second ahead of Heskoy, ridden by Frankie Dettori, in third.

Dettori, who rode over 50 winners for the Queen, had won two races earlier in the day but refused to do his famous celebratory flying dismount as a mark of respect.

Roger Varian, Eldar Eldarov’s trainer, told ITV: “As happy as we are, we are of course thinking of the Queen. It's been a tough week for the Royal Family, our thoughts are with them.

“Our thoughts are with the De Bromhead family. It's been a tough week for racing but horses always give you a reason to look forward.”

A general view as an LED board inside Doncaster Racecourse displays a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Egan dedicated his victory to Jack De Bromhead, the 13-year-old son of trainer Harry De Bromhead, who died in a pony racing accident in Ireland last weekend.

"These Classics are fantastic,” said Egan. “I'm obviously very sad for Her Majesty.

"It's a week today since Jack de Bromhead passed. He was the first person I thought about when I crossed the line. That was for him."

David Egan riding Eldar Eldarov wins the Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
David Egan celebrates with the trophy after riding Eldar Eldarov to win the Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
