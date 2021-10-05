Crisis hit Doncaster sanctuary to give away animals as council welfare bosses called in

Bentley’s Rooster Farm and Rescue, which has been at the centre of fiercely denied allegations, closed its doors for the second time in a matter of months last week after a bitter war of words with opponents on social media.

Now it has been confirmed that animal health experts from Doncaster Council have been called in while the owners of the sanctuary are understood to have been reported to both the RSPCA and South Yorkshire Police by critics who have accused them of animal neglect as well as threats and intimidation.

Opponents who have accused owner Aaron McIntyre and partner Jodie Kincaid say they have received threatening and abusive messages with one reportedly from Mr McIntyre reading: “I’m not one to be f***** with.”

Photos said to be of the Rooster Farm show animals living in pens strewn with water bottles and rubbish. Owners Aaron McIntyre and Jodie Kincaid, who have also used the surnames Scott and Swann, have denied animal neglect accusations.

Mr McIntyre said that after details of the closure were revealed by the Free Press yesterday, an angry mob had descended on his house.

He said: “Well done to you and the story - we have a had a group of people turn up today and I have had to protect the house at all costs.

"I don't need this stress - I start work tomorrow in Manchester and have to focus on that."

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they received no reports of disorder or public order offences at any address connected with Mr McIntyre yesterday.

He added: “I also had phone call from South Yorkshire Police this afternoon and have been told to leave the other party and they have to leave us alone.

“As for all the animals that are left, they will be handed to Manor Estate Farm as we haven’t the funds now to maintain the rescue.

"We haven’t contacted that farm but they are the only so called rescue in the area and I have instructed people to come and take them and take them there.”

We have contacted Manor Estate Farm for comment.

It is also understood an eviction notice has been served on an allotment used by the rooster sanctuary at Pipering Lane in Bentley, which was set up in 2019 with the aim of rescuing chickens, ducks and other birds.

Doncaster Council confirmed yesterday that its animal health team had been called in at Rooster Farm.

A spokesman said: “The animal health team are not involved in any eviction process. However, we are working with the livestock owners to secure compliance with animal health legislation.”

The unit’s functions are to prevent unnecessary suffering of farm animals, advising owners on animal health matters and by monitoring and enforcing animal health legislation.

Added Mr McIntyre: “Yes, we have been working with council and last time the welfare office came down, everything was fine.”

Photos obtained by the Free Press show goats, geese and chickens being kept in untidy pens strewn with empty water bottles, rubbish and an old mattress. Critics say the pictures are of an allotment used by the pair.