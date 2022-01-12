Woman injured after Doncaster road collision between two vehicles and a cyclist

A woman was injured after two vehicles and a cyclist collided in Doncaster.

By Kev Rogers
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:58 pm

Police received a report at 7.55am this morning (January 12) of a collision on Beckett Road at the junction with St Mary’s Road in Wheatley.

It is reported two vehicles and a cyclist collided.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said a woman from one of the vehicles received injuries not thought to be serious.

The road was blocked while the vehicles were recovered. It was reopened at 11am.

