Woman injured after Doncaster road collision between two vehicles and a cyclist

Police received a report at 7.55am this morning (January 12) of a collision on Beckett Road at the junction with St Mary’s Road in Wheatley.

It is reported two vehicles and a cyclist collided.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said a woman from one of the vehicles received injuries not thought to be serious.

