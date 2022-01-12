Woman injured after Doncaster road collision between two vehicles and a cyclist
A woman was injured after two vehicles and a cyclist collided in Doncaster.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:58 pm
Police received a report at 7.55am this morning (January 12) of a collision on Beckett Road at the junction with St Mary’s Road in Wheatley.
It is reported two vehicles and a cyclist collided.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said a woman from one of the vehicles received injuries not thought to be serious.
The road was blocked while the vehicles were recovered. It was reopened at 11am.