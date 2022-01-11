VIDEO: 'That's assault!' Police filmed 'kicking and punching' couple in Doncaster town centre
This is the moment police were accused of ‘kicking and punching’ a couple in a brawl in Doncaster town centre.
The footage, filmed in Scot Lane last night, shows police attempting to restrain a man and woman outside the Coach and Horses pub, with a group of officers surrounding the man as he is wrestled to the floor in the middle of the road.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
Filmed from an upstairs window overlooking the street, voices of several men and women can be heard describing the brawl as a number of police cars arrive at the scene.
One says: “Look at him, he’s punching him in the face – he’s kicking him.”
Screaming to the officers below, a voice can be heard shouting: “That’s assault, we’ve got that on video.”
Another adds: “You can’t be booting him and kicking him while he’s on the floor.”
The commentary continues: “That’s assault. Your officer’s just been booting him while he’s on the floor.”
"Look at ‘em. F***ing hell, that’s bad that, how they’ve just been booting him.”
The clip continues, showing the group of officers wrestling with the man on the floor, while a woman trying to intervene, is pushed into the front of a van and also arrested by police.
Four police cars can be seen in the clip, which has been widely circulated on social media.
A voice continues: “Your officer has just kicked him, punching him in he face – got it all on video.”
It is understood the incident took place at around 9pm.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.