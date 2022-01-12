"Suspicious" couple calling at Doncaster homes checking on broadband connections

The calls say that a male and female have been attending properties where the new fibre broadband has been installed.

Central Doncaster PCSO Andy Ireland explained: “The persons attend and say that they are there to check the fibre connection as the fibre lines have just been installed.

"The person will ask for your mobile phone to run a check through Google. As yet we have not had any reports of the theft of a phone and it is unclear what the intentions are of the caller.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be on the alert for potential scammers

The male is described as having a "foreign" accent and dressed in black with short black hair and stubble. He has been seen wearing a British Rail coat on one occasion and a badge with "Money Expert" on it. The female is described as 5' 8", "large" with blond hair and driving a Toyota Aygo in silver.

If you see them call 101.