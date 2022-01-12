"Suspicious" couple calling at Doncaster homes checking on broadband connections

Police have received numerous reports of a suspicious couple calling at homes across Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:29 am

The calls say that a male and female have been attending properties where the new fibre broadband has been installed.

Central Doncaster PCSO Andy Ireland explained: “The persons attend and say that they are there to check the fibre connection as the fibre lines have just been installed.

"The person will ask for your mobile phone to run a check through Google. As yet we have not had any reports of the theft of a phone and it is unclear what the intentions are of the caller.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Be on the alert for potential scammers

Read More

Read More
Dramatic video of car bursting into flames in Mexborough

The male is described as having a "foreign" accent and dressed in black with short black hair and stubble. He has been seen wearing a British Rail coat on one occasion and a badge with "Money Expert" on it. The female is described as 5' 8", "large" with blond hair and driving a Toyota Aygo in silver.

If you see them call 101.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.