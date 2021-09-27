Weapons and drugs seized as police make seven arrests in Doncaster week of action

A number of warrants and stop searches were also carried out during last week’s activity, which focused on the Mexborough, Conisbrough and Denaby areas.

The aim of the operation – run jointly by Doncaster’s Fortify Team and Doncaster West NPT - was to disrupt the activities of those involved in organised crime.

Detective Inspector Nina Jackson from Fortify said: “We want to send out a strong and clear message to anyone involved in organised crime that we will work tirelessly to ensure you are identified and apprehended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the properties targeted during week of action

“Last week we did just that, executing warrants at addresses we believe are linked to criminality, seizing drugs and weapons.A total of seven warrants were executed and an open land search conducted across the week.

Officers made seven arrests throughout the week for a variety of offences, including production of cannabis.

T/DI Jackson continued: “As a result of those warrants quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and over 140 cannabis plants were seized, along with cash, two knives and a stun gun.

“We hope this demonstrates to our communities that we are committed to making Doncaster a safer place to work and live.

“And to those involved in organised crime - if you’re involved in this type of crime, you will be stopped, you will be searched and you will be arrested.”

Officers from Doncaster NPT were also out in force throughout the week conducting high visibility patrols and engagement with business and schools.

There were also opportunities to speak to officers at pop-up police stations in Denaby and Conisbrough.

Doncaster West NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe added: “It was great to be out meeting and engaging with people last week.

“I would encourage anyone who sees my officers out on patrol to please approach them and speak to them with any queries or concerns they may have.

“We are stronger when we all work together. Information from our communities plays a vital part in building up an intelligence picture to successfully target people and properties involved in organised crime.